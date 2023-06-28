Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Up 1,031.5% in June

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 1,031.5% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,495,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,535,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,991. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Featured Stories

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

