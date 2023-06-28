Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.37 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004556 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $8.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,063.36 or 1.00002744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38500138 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $11,261,781.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

