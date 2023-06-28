TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,711. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $262.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.