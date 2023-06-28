Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $174,000.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 598,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,947.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $107,052.00.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 165,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $87,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.