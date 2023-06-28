Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 6.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $48,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

