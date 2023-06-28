Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.