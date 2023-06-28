TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Trading Down 0.4%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.91 and last traded at C$5.06. Approximately 384,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 107,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.06.

About TransGlobe Energy

(Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

