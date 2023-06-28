Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.64

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.64 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 38.45 ($0.49). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 38.45 ($0.49), with a volume of 2,226 shares traded.

Tribal Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.62. The company has a market capitalization of £83.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

