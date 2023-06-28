Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trimble by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 2.1 %

Trimble stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

