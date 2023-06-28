Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRTN. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triton International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. Triton International has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $83.82.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Triton International by 725.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Triton International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

