Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.52 on Wednesday, reaching $776.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $690.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.63 and a twelve month high of $777.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

