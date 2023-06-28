Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $233.12. 611,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

