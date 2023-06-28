Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 4.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZG stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.84. 1,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

