Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,397 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises about 4.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

ASA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,062. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

