Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26.

Insider Activity at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $36,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,173,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $36,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,173,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,368 shares of company stock worth $1,404,985 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

