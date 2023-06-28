United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 19,234,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,261,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

