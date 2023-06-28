Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.29

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $20.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 204,538 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $816.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

