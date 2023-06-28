USDD (USDD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $737.92 million and $13.35 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 738,985,047 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

