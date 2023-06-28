VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Lifted by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

