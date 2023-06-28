Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.00 and last traded at C$34.05. Approximately 56,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 79,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.07.
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.90.
