Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2765 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,097. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

