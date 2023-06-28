Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Plans $0.55 Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.08. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $290.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

