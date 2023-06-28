Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Declares Dividend of $1.39 (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.3913 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VDC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.07. 92,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VDC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.