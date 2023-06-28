Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $160.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

