Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.77 (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7731 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 867,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,412. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.