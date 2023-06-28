Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Plans Dividend of $0.98

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.981 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.63. 408,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,797. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

