Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on July 5th

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4974 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. 223,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,590. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

