Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Declares Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4396 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. 220,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.