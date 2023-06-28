Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on July 5th

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4396 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. 220,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,618. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

