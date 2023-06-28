Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 302,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 146,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 262,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 323,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.