Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,669. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

