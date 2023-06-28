Vanguard Health Care ETF Declares Dividend of $0.88 (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8774 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,765. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

