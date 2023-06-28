Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Announces $0.70 Dividend

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7001 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $202.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,422. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

