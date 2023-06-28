Vanguard Materials ETF Announces Dividend of $0.83 (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8257 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VAW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,509. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.30.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

