Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

