Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

