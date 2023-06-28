Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

