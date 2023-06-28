Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Announces $1.58 Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5762 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $402.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,931. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,783,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,861,000 after acquiring an additional 380,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 409,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,047,000 after acquiring an additional 360,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

