Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.05. 459,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,723. The company has a market cap of $304.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

