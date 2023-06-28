Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Plans Dividend of $0.70

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6987 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,253. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $258.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.62 and a 200 day moving average of $227.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $163,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

