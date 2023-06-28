Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Declares Dividend of $0.69

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6868 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.87. 75,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,131. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

