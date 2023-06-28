Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2764 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,375. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

