Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3059 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIOG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 41,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $531.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

