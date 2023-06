Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOV remained flat at $81.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 29,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

