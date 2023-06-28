Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $52,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 1,904,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,043. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

