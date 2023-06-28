Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

