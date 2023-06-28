Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1115 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 146,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

