Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 192,641 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 192,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

