Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.33 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

