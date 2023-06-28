Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

